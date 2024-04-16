(Bloomberg) -- At least 29 suspected Maoist rebels were killed and one security personnel was injured in a gun battle in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, three days before the start of national polls.

The security forces have recovered 29 bodies during searches that followed the gun battle, India’s Border Security Force, a police organization, said in a statement. Several weapons including light machine guns were recovered. The operation is continuing.

The Maoist rebels, who oppose a parliamentary democracy, are spread across India’s mineral-rich areas of central and eastern India. The government had told the parliament in 2022 that its actions had resulted in “unprecedented improvement” in controlling the violent extremist movement.

