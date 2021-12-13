(Bloomberg) -- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd., an Indian shadow lender, is merging with Shriram Transport Finance Co. in a restructuring announced Monday.

The swap ratio has been fixed at 100 Shriram City shares for 155 Shriram Transport shares, according to an exchange filing. Shares of Shriram City surged as much as 10.5% following the announcement, while those of Shriram Transport fell as much as 6.5% in Mumbai trading. The name of the merged entity will be changed to Shriram Finance.

The deal could help investors in the group, including billionaire Ajay Piramal and private equity firm TPG Capital, to cash out, Bloomberg News reported last month citing people familiar with the matter. Shriram Transport is a financier of new and pre-owned trucks, while Shriram City funds purchases of consumer goods and motorcycles.

