(Bloomberg) -- Maharashtra, the state that’s home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, has extended its lockdown until May 31 amid rising coronavirus infections.

The lockdown extension is to contain the spreading outbreak, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Twitter. As of Sunday morning, the state reported 30,706 Covid-19 cases, or a third of India’s total infections.

It joins Punjab, another province in the country’s north, in extending the lockdown. A nationwide order by Prime Minister Narendra Modi confining people to stay at their homes is scheduled to end on May 17.

India reported 91,314 confirmed cases, with 2,897 fatalities as of 3:30 p.m. Mumbai, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

