(Bloomberg) -- Indian steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal is being investigated by the police after a woman accused him of sexual assault. The chairman and managing director of JSW Steel Ltd. has denied the allegations.

Mumbai police have registered the complaint by the woman, who remains unidentified under conditions of Indian law. Police have booked Jindal, 64, according to court documents, a stage of the Indian legal process that typically means authorities plan to investigate further but does not imply any decision to prosecute.

“Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations,” according to a letter provided by his representatives Sunday. “He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage.”

Jindal’s $23 billion JSW Group runs India’s biggest steelmaker along with energy, ports and cement businesses, competing with the country’s biggest conglomerates the Tata Group, Reliance Industries Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

JSW Group belongs to the OP Jindal Group and the family’s matriarch, Savitri Jindal, is Asia’s richest woman, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bulk of her wealth of $25.2 billion derives from the JSW Group companies.

Shares of JSW Steel fell as much as 3.6% in early trading in Mumbai Monday, the most since mid-March. The stock is up about 10% this year, underperforming the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index’s advance of more than 18%.

--With assistance from Shruti Mahajan.

