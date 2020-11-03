(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose amid vote counting in the U.S. elections.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.7% to 40,525.81 as of 9:37 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.5%.

“Our market is going to follow global cues and will be volatile through the day,” said Shrikant Chouhan, a technical analyst at Kotak Securities Ltd. “Traders should look to buy on any dips, because quarterly earnings have been better than expected and India’s Covid numbers are also improving.”

As the earnings season for the quarter ended September rolls on, State Bank of India is due to report its results today. Twenty-four of the 36 companies on the Nifty 50 index that have reported results so far have beaten or matched analyst estimates.

The Numbers

Thirteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of IT companies

Eighteen Sensex shares rose while 12 fell

Infosys Ltd. had the steepest rise and provided the Sensex index with the biggest boost, ICICI Bank Ltd. dropped the most, falling 2.9%

