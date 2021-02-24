(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks rose as normal trading resumed on the National Stock Exchange, a day after the bourse faced its longest-ever outage and had to extend trading hours to help investors square off positions.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index jumped 1.1% to 15,143.30 as of 9:59 a.m. in Mumbai, adding to its 1.9% gain in the previous session. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1%. Both gauges are up for a third day, ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts later today.

“There is some amount of short covering as many traders were not able to roll over their positions,” said Amit Khurana, director of research at Mumbai-based Dolat Capital Market. “The broader trend is also positive with government’s push toward privatization and the risk-appetite in the region.”

Marker regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked the exchange to carry out a detailed root-cause analysis of the halt and explain why trading didn’t migrate to its disaster recovery site.

Telecom instability affected the NSE’s online risk management system, and its unavailability meant the market couldn’t function and had to be shut down, the NSE said in a statement Thursday. The world’s biggest derivatives exchange by number of contracts added that it is awaiting detailed analysis from service providers and vendors.

ADVANCERS

Axis Bank (AXIS) +3.5%; Bank gets regulatory approval to buy 12% of Max Life

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) +1.9%

IndusInd Bank (IIB) +2.9%

DECLINERS

Nestle India (NEST) -1.1%

Asian Paints (APNT) -0.5%

RELATED NEWS

Two Telecom Lines Fail to Protect World’s Top Derivative Bourse

India’s Recession Exit Gains Momentum on Services, Manufacturing

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.