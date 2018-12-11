2h ago
Indian Stocks, Bonds Reverse Losses as BJP Leads in Key State
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indian shares and bonds reversed steep losses as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in the key central state of Madhya Pradesh.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.3 percent after falling as much as 1.5 percent. The 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points to 7.57 percent after rising as much as 12 basis points.
The rupee also pared declines of as much as 1.6 percent against the dollar.
