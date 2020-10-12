(Bloomberg) -- India’s equities benchmark advanced, extending last week’s gains, as investors appeared optimistic about the central bank’s support for Asia’s third-largest economy as it continues to reopen.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.6% to 40,759.10 as of 10:10 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index rose by 0.5%. Both measures just completed their best week since early June and are close to erasing year-to-date losses.

While keeping the benchmark rate unchanged on Friday, the central bank signaled inflation is easing as it unveiled measures to ease a cash crunch among retail borrowers by relaxing lending rules for individuals and small businesses. The steps may help accelerate a revival, with a Jefferies Financial Group Inc. model tracking economic recovery showing activity in India is already at 93% of pre-coronavirus levels.

The policy response, strong corporate action through the pandemic and a starting point of attractive relative valuations have helped India’s stock market performance, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Ridham Desai wrote in a note. However, “we expect heightened volatility as the market deals with fuller valuations and extended sentiment indicators,” they added.

The Sensex index is currently trading at 22 times forecast earnings, more than two standard deviations above its five-year average.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. fell as much as 15% to the lowest since June after the Indian commodities giant failed to get approval from minority shareholders to delist. Meanwhile, with the earnings season underway, information technology firms Wipro Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. may give some guidance on their outlooks when they report results this week.

Sovereign bonds were little changed, with the yield on 10-year bond holding at 5.94%, while the rupee also traded steady at 73.1175 per dollar.

The Numbers

Thirteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a gauge of consumer goods companies

Infosys added 1.7% and contributed the most to the Sensex advance, while HDFC Bank Ltd. was the biggest drag, dipping 0.4%

