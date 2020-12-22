(Bloomberg) -- India stocks fell for a second day amid concerns that a new variant of coronavirus in the U.K. and a wave of lockdowns in several countries may stifle an economic recovery.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.5% to 45,349.94 as of 9:55 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index slumped by a similar magnitude, tracking declines across most of Asia. Both Indian gauges yesterday fell by the most since May, retreating from record highs set on Friday.

“Investors should stay away and not buy on dips,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities Ltd. “A correction is due because the market has had a fantastic up-move this quarter amid toppish valuations.”

Global funds sold net 3.24 billion rupees ($44 million) of cash equities on Monday, while domestic investors bought about 5 billion rupees, according to exchange data. Foreign investors have pumped almost net $18 billion into India’s equities this quarter, the most on record.

India is among countries that have moved swiftly to shutter their borders with the U.K. amid fears a new strain will trigger more infections. Domestically, virus infections have crossed the 10 million mark as the world’s second-biggest hotspot awaits several emergency vaccine approvals.

The yield on the 10-year sovereign bond fell one basis point to 5.91% on Tuesday, while the rupee fell 0.2% to 73.9475 per dollar.

All but three of the 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with a gauge of industrial stocks falling the most

Twenty three Sensex shares slumped and eight gained Oil & Natural Gas Corp. posted the steepest fall, declining 2.3%, while Reliance Industries Ltd. was the biggest drag on the index and slid 1.2%



