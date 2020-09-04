(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks declined, tracking losses in global peers, with investors reassessing the strong recent gains amid a steady rise in local virus infections and slowing economic growth.

Both key indexes, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Index, slipped 1.1%. The 30-stock Sensex is down 2.3% since its close on Aug. 31, set for its biggest weekly decline since May. Lenders led losses on the Sensex after the nation’s top court restrained banks from declaring loans as non-performing assets until further order.

The gap down opening is on the back of weak global markets, said Vishal Wagh, head of research at Mumbai-based Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. “For the day, the strategy should be selling on the rise. If Nifty breaks levels of 11,326, the lower support will be 11,200-10,880.”

India has been easing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus even as a recent surge in the contagion weighs on the outlook for economic recovery. Data this week showed gross domestic product shrank 23.9% last quarter, the sharpest decline since the nation started publishing quarterly figures in 1996. The nation has 3.85 million confirmed virus cases, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News, with fatalities at 67,376.

Stocks have had a volatile week as market participants adjusted to a new rule from Sept. 1 that requires retail investors to put upfront 20% margin in the form of cash or stock for ‘buy’ or ‘sell’ orders, with penalties for brokers who fail to comply. The National Stock Exchange has decided not to levy penalties on brokers till Sept. 15 to help them transition to the new system.

Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex decline, dropping 1.4%. Shares of State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. each fell at least 2%.

“The court’s decision has made it difficult for banks to assess the stress on their loan books and also the amount of provision they may have to make against them,” said Sameer Kalra, a strategist at Mumbai-based Target Investing.

