(Bloomberg) -- India’s key stock gauges declined for a fifth day as the rupee plunged to a record low and rising inflation worries continued to dent investor sentiment for global equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.1% to 52,930.31 in Mumbai, its biggest plunge since May 4. The NSE Nifty 50 Index retreated 2.2% to the lowest since July 30. The gauges have declined in all but one session this month, dropping 7.2% and 7.6% respectively.

While the currency’s drop increases the cost of imports in local currency terms, it will also raise the debt burden of companies selling bonds abroad. Stocks in Asia and Europe also plunged amid more signs of surging inflation in the US, which could lead to faster-than-expected rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Gauges of small- and mid-sized Indian companies fell for a ninth session to briefly extend their losses to 20% from their records, entering so-called bear territory. The S&P BSE SmallCap Index dropped 2%, while the midcap gauge fell 2.2% on Thursday.

Foreign investors have been selling stocks in India since September, taking out nearly $24 billion from the South Asian country.

“There are early indications that suggest retail investors have also started taking money off the table,” said Vineet Bagri, a managing partner with Mumbai-based TrustPlutus Wealth.

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, led by power companies. Information technology stocks are the worst performers this year, with the sector gauge falling nearly 21%, followed by real estate and consumer durables.

HDFC Bank contributed the most to the Sensex’s decline, decreasing 3.3%. All but one of the 30 shares in the Sensex index retreated.

