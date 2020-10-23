(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks rose, tracking broad gains in Asia, as investors digested the final U.S. presidential debate while also assessing the quality of local corporate earnings.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.4% to 40,732.90 as of 10:08 a.m. in Mumbai, within 1.3% of erasing its year-to-date loss. For the week, the gauge has gained about 2%, set for its third weekly rise in four. The NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.5% on Friday.

Reopening of India’s economy as new virus infections decline, and a pick up in foreign inflows have brought the Sensex closer to levels last seen before the coronavirus outbreak. However, some fund managers are wary about how far earnings have recovered from the world’s strictest lockdown.

“The market has come to pre-Covid levels but earnings have declined over this period,” reducing the risk-reward, said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. “We are staying away for now but we are also keeping an eye on earnings.”

Six of the 13 Nifty 50 firms that have so far posted quarterly results either beat or met analyst estimates, while seven missed. Tech Mahindra Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. are among companies scheduled to announce their earnings Friday.

The Numbers

All of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of consumer durable stocks

Tata Steel Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were among the top gainers on the benchmark

