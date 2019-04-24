(Bloomberg) -- India’s benchmark stock index advanced for the first time in four days as earnings optimism outweighed concerns that Asia’s third-biggest economy may be crimped by higher oil prices.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.2 percent to 38,647.99 as of 10:12 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index also rose by the same magnitude. Five of 49 Nifty companies have reported earnings so far and have beaten or matched estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Volatility may increase as concerns about the price of oil, India’s biggest import, adds to anxiety over the outcome of ongoing national elections. Foreign investors turned net sellers on Tuesday for the first time since April 4, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They have pumped in $7.8 billion into local stocks this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Strategist View

"We expect markets to continue to remain volatile in the near term given the earnings outcome and central election progress," Jayant Manglik, president at Religare Broking Ltd. wrote in a note on Tuesday. Any correction in quality large and mid cap companies with strong growth prospects should be considered as a good buying opportunity.”



The Numbers

Eleven of the the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of oil and gas stocks. An industry report signaled a gain in U.S. crude inventories.

Oil and Natural gas Corp. rose most on the benchmark gauge, while auto stock including Tata Motors Ltd. were among the top losers.

Sixteen of the 31 Sensex members and 25 of the 50 Nifty companies gained.

ACC Ltd. fell after reporting quarterly results, while Coromandel International Ltd. gained after announcing its earnings.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

Slackening Consumer Demand Reins in Animal Spirits in India

Gung-Ho Overseas Bond Market Gladdens India Inc. Amid Local Woes

Oil Poses No Big Threat to India Inflation, Rate Cut: Economics

Save Indian Capitalism From Indian Capitalists: Andy Mukherjee

To contact the reporter on this story: Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.