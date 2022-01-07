(Bloomberg) -- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will consider buying back shares for the second time in two years, which could funnel cash back to its holding company and biggest shareholder Tata Sons Pvt.

The board will explore the proposal when it meets Jan. 12, TCS said in a statement Friday, without elaborating. It had repurchased 160 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of shares in January 2021, of which almost 10 billion rupees came from Tata Sons.

