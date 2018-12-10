(Bloomberg) -- Vijay Mallya, the fugitive Indian tycoon fighting multiple cases in the U.K. after defaulting on loans, lost his bid to avoid extradition to his home country where he faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled against Mallya at a hearing in London Monday. The case will be referred to the Home Office.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Browning in London at jbrowning9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.