(Bloomberg) -- Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., co-founded by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, apologized for its contentious advertisements to India’s top court that had last month restrained the company from marketing its products as a cure for specific ailments.

Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of the closely held Patanjali Ayurved, filed an “unqualified apology” to India’s Supreme Court, and said that he will “ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future,” according to a court filing seen by Bloomberg News.

The court has listed the next hearing on April 2 and Balkrishna and Ramdev have been told to be present on that day.

“The idea was to promote the Ayurvedic products which are based on age-old literature/material backed by scientific research,” to encourage Indians to live a healthier life, the maker of Ayurvedic formulations, health supplements, food and personal care products said in the March 20 court filing. A Patanjali representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The climbdown comes after the Supreme Court reprimanded Patanjali Ayurved in a Feb. 27 order for “continuing to make incorrect assertions and misrepresentations” by pitching some products as a “permanent solution” to diabetes, heart diseases, obesity and asthma among other ailments. The court also cautioned them from making any statements against any system of medicine in the media.

Read more: Medicine Gets Political in India as Ayurveda Booms Under Modi

The market is booming for Indian Ayurvedic products, which is estimated to top $20 billion in the next five years. While Ayurveda has been practiced in the subcontinent for centuries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is promoting a resurgence and celebrity yogis like Ramdev and Sadhguru are spurring demand for everything from herbal medicines to yoga and meditation.

The legal wrangle also shows the clash between modern evidence-based medicine and an alternative system where potions could be derived from ancient scriptures.

Patanjali Ayurved came under the court’s lens after a plea was filed by the Indian Medical Association, a local body representing doctors, in 2022. The company was told by the Indian government in 2020 to stop marketing its “Coronil” product as a cure for Covid-19 until these claims were verified.

