(Bloomberg) -- The Republican governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, has landed in Taiwan for a trip he says aims to strengthen the business ties between his Midwestern state and the island.

Holcomb said in a Twitter thread that his delegation would meet with “government officials, business leaders and academic institutions” to build new relationships and reinforce existing ones.

While a visit from a US governor may in the past have attracted little attention, Holcomb’s comes in the wake of heightened tension between the US and China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s two-day trip to Taiwan at the start of August.

Pelosi’s visit was the first by a US Speaker in a quarter-century. Another group of US lawmakers, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, travelled to Taiwan last week.

