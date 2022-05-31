(Bloomberg) -- As Anthony Albanese took to the podium for his first press conference as Australia’s 31st prime minister last week, the new addition of Indigenous flags next to the long-standing national one was telling.

The Labor leader immediately gave his commitment to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, a petition with roots spanning back 85 years seeking constitutional change to enable Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to have a voice in parliament. The new government has also made a raft of other commitments to Aboriginal people, including a promise to invest in the First Nations management of land and waters, strengthening economic and job opportunities for Indigenous people and a pledge to improve housing in remote communities.

“Labor have been one of the boldest political parties for change in centering Aboriginal people as part of their policies -- quite different from in the past where it’s been more of a gesture to fix wrongs,” said Emma Lee, Associate Professor of Indigenous Leadership at Swinburne University of Technology. “But the practice of the policy has been very difficult for them to get right.”

After an election that delivered sweeping change on a number of fronts, the new parliament will have a record 10 Indigenous members representing several different parties. Linda Burney on Wednesday, during Australia’s National Reconciliation Week, became the first Aboriginal woman serve as Minister for Indigenous Affairs.

Despite the gains, Australia lags other nations in terms of First Nations lawmakers. Canada has seen more than 60 Indigenous people in Parliament since 1871, and last year nominated Inuk woman Mary Simon into the position of Governor General -- the first time a First Nations person has held the top post.

In New Zealand, Māori people make up 17% of the population and have had guaranteed designated seats in Parliament since 1867. That’s helped drive Indigenous representation in the country to around 20%, with a stand alone Māori Party formed in 2004. In Australia, fewer than 20 Indigenous Australians have ever been members of Federal Parliament.

Lee, a trawlwulwuy woman of tebrakunna country in north-east Tasmania, said she’s hopeful that with more Aboriginal Australian lawmakers, the cultural and systemic barriers faced by First Nations people that greater representation could pave the way to Indigenous empowerment. Such a scenario would improve policy outcomes across the board, she said.

“You can’t be what you can’t see, and so for our next generation to know that this is ordinary business -- that you can be a representative in parliament of both White and Black,” she said. “Indigenous representation can deliver better outcomes for all Australians.”

Still, renewed government commitment and improved representation doesn’t mean progress on Indigenous affairs is likely to be immediate or even guaranteed. Despite significant investment in health, housing and education, Liberal and Labor-led parliaments have failed to close stark welfare gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. First Nations Australians’ life expectancy is, on average, about eight to nine years less than other Australians’.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people -- who make up just 3% of the population in Australia -- comprise around 30% of the country’s prison population. Meanwhile, about 18,900 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are in out-of-home care in Australia, doubling from 9,070 in 2008 when then Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd made an historical formal public apology to Indigenous Australians for the forced removal of children from their families throughout the 20th century.

Indigenous Voice

Enshrining a permanent Indigenous Voice to Parliament will also be an uphill battle. It requires changes to the Australian Constitution, which can only come about through a referendum. It will need to be passed in two houses of national parliament before being put to the Australian people.

Burney, the incoming Indigenous Affairs Minister, is already pushing for the referendum. A day after the 55th anniversary of the 1967 referendum that changed the Constitution to include Aboriginal people in the census for the first time, Burney called for action.

“The task of reconciliation didn’t end then. It isn’t finished now,” she posted on Twitter. “Let’s take the next steps together and vote for a Voice in the Constitution.”

Lee argues that creating legislation to enable an Indigenous Voice, before opening the question to a referendum, would ensure that Aboriginal people “do not lose out”.

“We can institute an Indigenous Voice tomorrow through an Act of Parliament which Labor can satisfy and deliver to Aboriginal people -- they cannot make that promise with a constitutional reform,” she said.

