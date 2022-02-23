(Bloomberg) -- A proposal that requires the Chilean state to get consent from indigenous groups to proceed with any project that may affect their rights is setting off alarm bells.

Chile’s Constitutional Convention approved the clause on Friday by 107 votes to 43, above the required two-third majority. The proposal has one more step to go before it is incorporated into the new charter: a “harmonization” committee in charge of ensuring that there are no conflicting articles in the final text.

The article lacks details and could lead to a legal “quagmire,” BTG analyst Cesar Perez-Novoa warned in a report. What are the timelines for any consultation, which indigenous bodies will decide, what majority will be required and what role with the state play, he asks.

“Awarding such large powers when there are already consultation rules in place could significantly hinder investment,” Perez-Novoa wrote.

This is one of many radical proposals under discussion by the Constitutional Convention, the body in charge of delivering a new charter before July 4. Articles to nationalize the whole mining and lithium industries, and eliminate the Senate are also worrying the market, though non of them have yet reached the final plenary vote.

Chileans will vote on whether to approve the new constitution in the second half of the year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.