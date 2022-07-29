(Bloomberg) -- An Airbus SE A320 aircraft operated by IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, slid off the runway onto grass while taxiing for takeoff in Jorhat, the carrier said in a statement.

The flight to Kolkata was canceled and the aircraft is being inspected in Jorhat, a city in the northeastern state of Assam. IndiGo, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., said initial examinations showed no abnormalities with the plane.

Spate of Mid-Flight Incidents Sparks Probe of Airlines in India

There has been a spate of non-fatal incidents recently involving airlines in India. The country’s aviation regulator said this week that carriers don’t have enough certified staff to fix faults and are invoking a clause that allows flights to operate even when some equipment is faulty, though not a threat to airworthiness. Airlines are also improperly identifying the cause of problems, it said.

Earlier this month, an IndiGo A320neo jet was diverted to Karachi due to a technical issue on its way from Sharjah to Hyderabad, and another flight was diverted as a precaution after the engines vibrated momentarily.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.