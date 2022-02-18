(Bloomberg) -- IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company’s board and plans to pare his stake over five years, according to a statement by the airline on Friday.

Earlier this month, Rahul Bhatia, the billionaire co-founder of IndiGo, took on a newly-created executive position of managing director at the company.

Gangwal had accused Bhatia of corporate governance lapses. The founders were embroiled in a bitter public dispute over a 2015 shareholder agreement that Gangwal said gave Bhatia control over IndiGo despite the similar size of their stakes.

