(Bloomberg) -- A co-founder of IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, is seeking to raise up to $795 million from selling his stock, which would be the largest block sale in the country since 2019.

Rakesh Gangwal is offering as many as 22.5 million shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the owner of Indigo, at a floor price of 2,925 rupees each, according to the terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. The number of shares on sale was increased from the 12.75 million initially expected.

Gangwal is cashing in with the stock trading near a record high, as a rapidly growing retail investor base and strong corporate earnings drive demand for Indian equities. It’s the fourth time within two years that the co-founder has tapped investors through a block sale of IndiGo shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are placement agents.

The stock closed at 3,105.70 rupees on Thursday, with the market shut on Friday.

