How retailers and consumers can stay safe from cyber attacks this holiday season

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is offering fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack affecting the bookstore chain's website and electronic payment system.

Craig Loudon, Indigo's chief financial officer, says the cybersecurity incident has resulted in disruptions to both internal operations and the company's e-commerce and retail channels and that it is unclear whether customer data has been accessed.

He says Indigo is working alongside third-party experts to resolve the situation.

Loudon says the company's main priorities are to protect customer data, limit the operational and financial effects of the incident and safely resume full operations as quickly as possible.

His comments came during a conference call with analysts on Friday to discuss the company's third-quarter financial results.

Indigo last evening reported a profit of $34.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $45.1 million a year earlier, while revenue was $422.7 million, down from $430.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Indigo's website has been down since Wednesday afternoon. While the retailer can process in-store orders paid in cash, it cannot process electronic payments, accept gift cards or handle returns.