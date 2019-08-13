{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Indigo reports $19M first-quarter loss as sales drop

    The Canadian Press

    Indigo

    A sign showing where Indigo plans to open a new store this fall is seen at the Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J., July 22, 2018. The Canadian Press/Craig Wong

    TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. reported a sales drop and a larger net loss for its first quarter.

    The Toronto-based company says its revenue totalled $192.6 million for the period ended June 29, down $12.8 million from $205.4 million for the same quarter the previous year.

    Comparable sales, including stores and e-commerce, fell 7.6 per cent.

    Indigo says the drop in sales is the result of a strategic move to reduce promotional activity in an effort to boost profits and eliminate unprofitable sales.

    The bookseller's net loss came in at $19.1 million or 69 cents per common share in the quarter compared with a net loss of $15.4 million or 57 cents per share in the first quarter of its 2019 financial year.

    Analysts surveyed by financial markets data firm Refinitiv expected revenue of $237.2 million, and adjusted net loss of $12.45 million or 46 cents per share. The company didn't provide an adjusted loss for the quarter.