IndiGo’s Dutta to Step Down as CEO, KLM’s Elbers to Take Over

(Bloomberg) -- IndiGo, India’s top airline, said Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta will step down effective Sept. 30, and named the chief of Air France-KLM’s Dutch unit as replacement.

Pieter Elbers will join IndiGo by Oct. 1, pending regulatory approvals, IndiGo said in a statement to stock exchanges on Wednesday. Elbers’s term as the head of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is ending on July 1.

IndiGo has seen a slew of top level executives quit in recent months, with Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter as well as finance chief Jiten Chopra deciding to leave earlier this year. The departures came after billionaire co-founder Rahul Bhatia was appointed in a newly-created executive role of managing director in February, while fellow co-founder Rakesh Gangwal stepped down from the airline’s board.

Dutta’s resignation comes amid an investigation by the Indian aviation regulator on the airline’s decision to disallow boarding of a disabled teenage boy on the ground that he could cause disturbance and become a safety threat. The regulator’s initial inquiry shows IndiGo didn’t comply with regulations and inappropriately handled passengers.

