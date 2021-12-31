(Bloomberg) -- IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, said some segments of its data servers were breached in a hacking incident in December, which may compromise some data.

“There is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms,” IndiGo said in a statement Thursday. “We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail.”

The setback comes just as the airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., could start slowly rehiring staff. Domestic services will probably return to pre-pandemic levels by January or February as capacity rebuilds from “the background of carnage” caused by Covid-19, Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in December.

InterGlobe Aviation shares slipped as much as 1.8% as of 10 a.m. in Mumbai on Friday while the benchmark index rose 0.3%.

IndiGo, which has some 730 Airbus SE A320neo planes on order, laid off about 10% of its workforce due to the pandemic-driven slowdown. The carrier in August announced a share sale to bring in as much as 40 billion rupees ($547 million) and isn’t looking to raise more funds. IndiGo’s strategy remains focused on reducing costs and rapidly growing its operations, Dutta said in the interview.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.