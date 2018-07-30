(Bloomberg) -- IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, said engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney should be able to provide enough spare turbines to get its Airbus SE A320neo jets flying this quarter after costs from grounded planes helped push it to the worst three-month result since listing in 2015.

“We remain cautiously optimistic and hope that these issues are resolved at the earliest,” Chief Executive Officer Rahul Bhatia told analysts Monday on a conference call, while adding that he is “not happy about the situation.” Things should improve “in the current quarter” as new turbines arrive, he said.

Durability issues with Pratt engines have been a headache since IndiGo took its first A320neo in 2016, causing delivery delays and groundings that have forced the carrier to lease older, less-efficient jets. That’s hurt margins already under pressure from fuel costs and a local fare war, leading profit to drop 97 percent to 278 million rupees ($4 million) in the three months through June.

IndiGo, the biggest customer for the A320neo with 430 on order, said last week that “a few” new aircraft are still grounded and won’t fly until Pratt sends spare engines. The carrier, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., had 36 neos out of a fleet of 169 aircraft at the end of quarter.

Pratt, part of United Technologies Corp. has struggled to get on top of the problems afflicting its geared turbofan engine design, as well as to supply enough powerplants for aircraft coming off the production line and replacements to re-equip planes that have already been delivered.

IndiGo has said it may take engines from General Electric Co.-led CFM International for a second batch of A320neos. Air India Ltd. and the local venture of Singapore Airlines Ltd. already operate CFM-powered examples.

Bhatia, IndiGo’s interim CEO and co-founder, listed higher maintenance costs as having weighed on fiscal first-quarter earnings, alongside declining yields, rising fuel prices and the depreciation of the rupee. Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of 5.1 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

