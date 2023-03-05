IndiGo to Offer US Flights Via Codeshare With Turkish Airlines

(Bloomberg) -- IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, plans to offer flights to North America using a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, and continues to discuss ways to get compensation from manufacturers for aircraft grounded by supply-chain problems.

“Our objective is to enable codeshare connectivity to the US and Canada via our partnership with Turkish Airlines after the required application and approval process,” the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., or IndiGo, the world’s biggest customer for Airbus SE’s best-selling A320neo jets, also said that it’s constantly discussing “opportunities” with aircraft manufacturers, without elaborating.

Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said Feb. 3 that IndiGo wants compensation for aircraft grounded due to persistent supply-chain disruptions.

Those problems forced Airbus, the world’s largest plane-maker, to cut its target of delivering more than 700 aircraft last year. The global aviation industry has been grappling with shortages of parts such as engines and small components.

