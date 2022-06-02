Are you looking for a stock?

    Jun 2, 2022

    Indigo trims Q4 loss and squeaks out a $3.3M profit for the full year

    The Canadian Press

    Indigo Books & Music signage is displayed outside a store at Yorkdale mall in Toronto.

    Indigo Books & Music signage is displayed outside a store at Yorkdale mall in Toronto. , Bloomberg

    Indigo Books and Music Inc. trimmed its net loss to end its fiscal year that saw it swing to a small profit.

    The Toronto-based retailer says it lost $23.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $39.5 million a year earlier. 

    Indigo did not provide per share earnings numbers for the quarter.

    Revenues for the three months ended April 2 were $220.7 million, up 10.9 per cent from $199 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

    For the full-year, Indigo earned $3.27 million on $1.06 billion of revenues, compared with a loss of $57.9 million on $904.7 million of revenues in 2021.

    Indigo said revenues surpassed its performance in the preceding three years, including before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on its operations from government-forced store closures.

    "This COVID period though challenging, has spurred creative thinking and we are energized by the opportunities ahead of us," stated CEO Heather Reisman in a news release.