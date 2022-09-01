(Bloomberg) -- PT Indika Energy is scaling up investment in electric vehicle, logistics and gold mining in a gradual shift away from coal after making a fortune from surging prices of the fossil fuel.

The Indonesian miner, which posted a 1500% jump in net income in the first half, will stop investing in coal and is spending $600 million to have non-coal businesses account for half of its revenue in three years, from less than 20% currently, Group CEO Aziz Armand said in an interview Wednesday.

Indika joins other miners in Indonesia, the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter, in expanding into clean energy amid a global push to end the use of the dirtiest fuel. PT Adaro Energy said in April it was shifting to renewable energy using the windfall profits generated from surging coal prices.

“The world’s challenge is not about economy and geopolitics but also about climate change,” Armand said. “With the global energy crisis, coal prices are good now, but will that persist for the next five or 10 years?”

Indika Liquidity Risks Evaporate on Hot Coal Prices, Asset Sales

Shares of Indika Energy have risen nearly 90% this year, in line with other Indonesian coal miners.

More detail from the interview:

Indika has spent $300 million to expand non-coal businesses including gold mining, logistics, solar power and electric vehicle development

Company is developing a mine in South Sulawesi to sell 120,000 ounces of gold each year in 2025

Company started selling electric motorcycles in August

Shift away from coal would help the company tap global financing easier, Armand said

