(Bloomberg) -- Inditex SA reported better-than-expected earnings as the Zara owner reopened almost all its stores and had buoyant e-commerce growth.

Earnings of 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the six months through July were ahead of the average analyst estimate of 1.35 billion euros.

One of the best ways to gauge how retailers are navigating the pandemic is inventory levels. Inditex managed to reduce its stock-in-trade by 19% at the end of the first half, showing how its flexible purchasing agreements allow the company to quickly adapt to changes in demand.

Online revenue surged 74%. Inditex has been leaning on e-commerce to mitigate the decline in in-store revenue. The company aims to get more than a quarter of its revenue from that avenue by 2022.

The results show continued gradual improvement after the company reported its first loss on record in the first quarter. Sales fell 31% in the second quarter after a 44% drop in the first. Revenue fell 11% in the first weeks of the third quarter, excluding currency shifts.

The shares have dropped 24% this year. They gained 5.2% Tuesday after rival Hennes & Mauritz AB reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

