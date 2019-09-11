(Bloomberg) -- Inditex SA reported an acceleration in sales growth as the Zara owner withstood a tough retail market with fashion hits including a $69.90 polka-dot dress.

Sales rose 7% to 12.8 billion euros ($14.1 billion) in the six months through July, matching analysts’ estimates.

Key Insights

Inditex’s 5% like-for-like sales growth in the first half puts it on track to reach its goal for an advance of 4% to 6% this year. Revenue growth is accelerating after slowing last year to the weakest pace since Inditex’s 2001 initial public offering.

Expectations have been high, and the 8% gain in Inditex shares over the past month has heaped pressure on the retailer to outperform rivals. European apparel retail has been a tough market lately, with Primark announcing a drop in like-for-like sales earlier this week.

The company is expanding online sales to practically every country around the world this year, leaning on e-commerce as a better way to gain clients in locations where it wouldn’t make sense to open shops.

Market Reaction

The stock has gained 28% this year.

Get More

