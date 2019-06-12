Inditex Says Sales on Track as Profitability Improves

(Bloomberg) -- Inditex SA reported a better gross margin and maintained its sales forecast for this year, quelling analysts’ concerns that the goal may be too challenging.

The gross margin widened 60 basis points to 59.5%. The company maintained its forecast for 4% to 6% like-for-like growth this year.

Key Insights

Sales missed analysts’ estimates as the company finds it more challenging to keep outperforming rivals like Gap Inc. The respite is that growth bounced back in the start of the second quarter, so investors may take the Zara owner’s word that the slowdown at the end of its first quarter was just due to poor weather.

Improvement in the gross margin will be taken well, continuing the trend seen last fiscal year. That’s after profitability gradually inched downward in the prior five years amid competition from rivals such as Hennes & Mauritz AB. Analysts said that Inditex’s operating profit is less pleasing than it looks because the estimates hadn’t factored in changes in accounting standards on leases.

These are probably the last results to be announced by Chief Executive Officer Pablo Isla. Carlos Crespo is set to replace him after the company’s annual meeting with shareholders next month.

Market Reaction

The stock has risen 13% this year.

Get More

See more details.

Read the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John J. Edwards III

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.