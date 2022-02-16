(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Primary Health Properties Plc: While pandemic pushed many consultations online, the real estate investment trust hasn’t yet seen any cut to space requirements in primary healthcare like GP surgeries - in fact, it expects the opposite.

The company said the pandemic, plus growing and aging populations with more chronic illnesses, will push services away from hospitals and toward primary care facilities like GP surgeries, like the ones they own

Kerry Group Plc: The food company said it is “confident” it can manage inflation, as posted full year results that beat the average analyst estimate.

The Dublin-listed company’s trading profit margin increased in the year, despite pricing pressures, supply chain costs and investments

Indivior Plc: The drug maker is considering an additional listing in the U.S., which its CEO says will be “beneficial to the group’s profile and visibility.”

Outside The City

U.S. President Joe Biden said last night that it is still possible Russia will invade Ukraine, despite Moscow saying they are withdrawing some forces. The President said the U.S. haven’t yet verified Moscow’s claim. That came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. could stop Russian businesses raising capital in London, and promised to increase transparency on asset ownership. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to attack Ukraine, but Western countries say Russia has built up a military presence close to the border.

In Case You Missed It

Inflation in the U.K. expectedly accelerated for the fourth month in a row in January, data released this morning showed, adding pressure on the Bank of England for a significant interest-rate increase next month. Annual price growth rose to 5.5%, the highest in 30 years.

Looking Ahead

Standard Chartered Plc will be the first of the major U.K. banks to report earnings tomorrow. Dettol-maker Reckitt also reports results tomorrow. The company’s results will be closely watched after peer Unilever Plc’s comments on the impact of inflation last week.

