(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will impose a ban on bauxite exports from the middle of next year, the country’s latest move aimed at boosting domestic processing of its mineral resources.

Bauxite is an ore used to make aluminum. Indonesia is the world’s sixth‐largest producer and holds the fifth‐biggest reserves, according to a US Geological Survey report. Exports of bleached bauxite will also be banned.

“Starting from June 2023, the government will impose a ban on exports of bauxite ore and push for development of processed bauxite in the country,” President Joko Widodo said in a briefing broadcast on YouTube. This means the “added value is enjoyed in the country for the progress and welfare of the people,” he said.

Jokowi, as the president is known, also flagged that there are potentially more prohibitions on raw material shipments coming in 2023.

Aluminum rose 0.6% to $2,386 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 1:31 p.m. in Singapore. The metal is used in everything from drinks cans to aircraft and refrigerators.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has over the last few years been pursuing policies designed to create jobs and revenue by processing more of its natural resources at home, rather than just shipping out raw materials. Jokowi said this month that Indonesia wouldn’t follow a purely open economic model that he blamed for undercutting Latin America’s growth prospects for decades.

Indonesia has halted bauxite exports before. A ban in 2014 hit China’s aluminum industry hard, as it relied on the Southeast Asian nation for about two-thirds of its overseas supply at the time. Chinese smelters responded by investing heavily in diversifying their sources of the mineral, particularly from Guinea. Last month, just 12% of China’s bauxite imports came from Indonesia.

Jakarta has already prohibited the export of nickel ore. That’s spurred Chinese companies to invest billions of dollars to set up operations on the islands of Sulawesi and Halmahera, where they have built refineries, smelters and a metallurgy school. As a result the value of the country’s nickel exports has surged.

Still, the move has triggered opposition from importing nations. The World Trade Organization ruled last month that Indonesia’s ban on nickel ore exports violated international trade rules following a complaint by the European Union. Jakarta is appealing the decision.

