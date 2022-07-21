(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged to foster economic growth, as it sits out the global shift toward fighting inflation with tighter monetary policies.

Bank Indonesia left the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a record low 3.5% on Thursday, as predicted by 22 of 36 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rest expected policy makers to deliver a 25 basis-point hike.

By opting to buck the US Federal Reserve-led policy tightening rush, Bank Indonesia is showing that not all need to take the same approach to fighting inflation. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, which is also the world’s largest palm oil exporter, has the fiscal room to to cope with supply-driven price pressures, thanks to a windfall from commodity exports, and a relatively resilient currency.

The rupiah has been among the least volatile in the region, despite touching about 15,000 against the dollar, the weakest level since 2020. While headline inflation has breached the central bank’s 2%-4% target range, Governor Perry Warjiyo said Thursday price gains remain manageable, with the core measure tracked by BI still muted at 2.6%.

Warjiyo said headline inflation will exceed the bank’s target this year and return within range next year. The central bank sees the economy expanding at the lower end of a 4.5%-5.3% range, even as it flagged risks to global growth.

Bank Indonesia has been using tools other than interest rates to normalize monetary policy settings. It has been raising the reserve requirement ratio gradually to absorb excess liquidity, with 219 trillion rupiah ($14.6 billion) absorbed so far. The bank has planned more government bond sales to mop up excessive money from the financial system.

