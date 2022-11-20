(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia announced a minimum wage increase for 2023 that was smaller than labor unions had demanded, risking protests by workers.

Minimum wages across Indonesia will rise by a maximum of 10% next year, the Ministry of Manpower said, as it set a new formula for computing the increase. Provinces will have until Nov. 28 and cities until Dec. 7 to decide minimum wage levels that will come into force on Jan. 1.

“With the adjustment of the 2023 minimum wage formula, I hope that people’s purchasing power and consumption will be maintained and can increase economic growth and will eventually create jobs,” Minister Ida Fauziyah said in a Saturday briefing.

The increase falls short of the labor unions’ demand for as high as 25% increase in minimum wages. Unions had urged the government to use a previous rule that would pave way for at least 13% increase, and also made a case for a 25% jump citing double-digit food, fuel and housing inflation.

Consumer prices Indonesia are hovering below 6%, considered relatively low in Asia where neighbors Singapore and the Philippines are grappling with more than 7.5% price growth.

The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions had threatened a protest march by five million workers if its demand wasn’t met.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.