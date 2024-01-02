(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia reported its slowest core inflation in the post-pandemic era as higher-for-longer interest rates take a toll on consumer demand.

Core inflation, which strips out the impact of volatile and government-subsidized items, stood at 1.8% in December due to cooling price gains in house rental costs, wages for household help, and gold jewelery, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday. It’s the 12th consecutive month the gauge has slowed, hitting its lowest since December 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A barometer of the strength of demand, Indonesia’s benign core inflation has dipped below the central bank’s 2%-4% target band and signals weakness in consumption that makes up more than half of economic output. The nation’s unemployment rate has yet to return to pre-Covid levels in contrast to the rest of emerging Asia, explaining Bank Indonesia’s reluctance to raise interest rates any further from the current four-year high, said Barclays Bank Plc economist Brian Tan.

Easing costs of chili, rice and other staples will give policymakers some relief. Headline inflation was lower than expected at 2.61%, while volatile food inflation moderated to 6.73% in December. President Joko Widodo told reporters on Tuesday that interventions like rice imports are bearing fruit, while chili prices have stabilized. The leader earlier ordered the army to help farmers with planting as El Nino continues to hurt harvests.

Although the central bank has lowered its 2024 inflation target to a band of 1.5%-3.5%, Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Mast Henderson said the authority is unlikely to bring forward interest rate cuts as Red Sea disruptions and the dry weather still threaten to fan price pressures. Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo signaled the same in December, saying any easing will be unlikely in the first half of 2024, keeping the key rate at 6%.

