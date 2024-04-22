40m ago
Indonesia Court Dismisses Appeal Against Prabowo’s Election Win
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has ruled against a challenge filed by one of Prabowo Subianto’s rivals, clearing his path to becoming the country’s next president.
The court rejected a petition by presidential contender Anies Baswedan to overturn Prabowo’s victory in the Feb. 14 election in its ruling on Monday. The court’s decision is final and binding, closing off any other legal avenues to challenge the election results.
The court hearing is still ongoing as it is expected to rule on another petition by Ganjar Pranowo, who also contested in the presidential polls.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
