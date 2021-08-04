Aug 4, 2021
Indonesia Covid Deaths Surpass 100,000 in Southeast Asia’s First
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has reached a grim milestone as more than 100,000 people died from the coronavirus, becoming the second country in Asia to breach that threshold.
After weeks of topping the world’s tally of daily Covid-19 deaths, Southeast Asia’s largest economy added 1,747 fatalities on Wednesday, according to data from the health ministry, bringing its total number to 100,636.
Indonesia joins 11 other countries -- including Brazil and India -- that have lost more than 100,000 lives in the pandemic that began last year, showing how the world’s epicenter for the virus is shifting beyond Europe and America to Southeast Asia.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
