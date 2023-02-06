(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economic growth slowed for the first time in five quarters, as exports turned weaker and above-target inflation likely crimped demand.

Gross domestic product expanded 5.01% in the three months to December from a year ago. That compares with a revised 5.73% growth the previous quarter and a 4.92% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The quarterly performance caps the full-year expansion at 5.31%, matching the 5.3% pace predicted in the survey.

Moderating growth means Bank Indonesia, which has increased borrowing costs by 225 basis points since August, may be on the verge of its last interest-rate increase when it meets later this month. Governor Perry Warjiyo last month indicated that risks from a slowing global economy likely outweigh challenges from inflation, as the central bank slowed the pace of its rate move to a quarter-point.

Headline inflation, which was above the central bank’s 2%-4% target for most of 2022 and likely weighed on consumption, is already showing signs of cooling as gains eased to 5.28% in January.

Inflation is “moderate and remains under control,” Margo Yuwono, who heads the nation’s statistics agency, said in a briefing on Monday. Economic activity continues to strengthen, with tourism recovering and production activities expanding, the official said.

While a jump in foreign direct investments was a huge positive for the economy last year, exports began tapering off in the final months of 2022. That suggests the economy is unlikely to see a repeat of 2022’s commodity windfall, which helped lift full-year exports to a record.

The Finance Ministry last month said gross domestic product growth may slow in 2023 due to weakening global economic activity and higher interest rates.

