(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is set to lodge a legal challenge against his loss to incumbent Joko Widodo after the worst political violence to rock Jakarta in two decades left six protesters dead and hundreds injured.

Prabowo, as Subianto is commonly known, appealed to his supporters on Wednesday night to halt protest as he was seeking legal remedy against the official result confirming Widodo’s win in the April 17 election. The former general was set to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court on Thursday, according to his spokesman Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak. Prabowo had unsuccessfully challenged his loss to Widodo in 2014.

Protesters clashed with police in the Indonesia’s capital for a second day on Wednesday, in the worst violence to grip the city since the downfall of the dictator Suharto in 1998. At least six people were killed and hundreds more injured, according to Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Widodo, known as Jokowi, said the situation was under control with the military and police committed to maintaining stability and security. While calling for peace and unity for a second day, the president said his government will not tolerate any efforts to disrupt the country’s security and democracy. Indonesia’s election commission on Tuesday announced Jokowi had secured 55.5% of the national vote.

Social Media

The violence prompted the government to order curbs on social media usage with certain features of Facebook, Instagram and messaging systems being disabled to prevent downloading of pictures and videos, according to Communications Minister Rudiantara.

The political unrest may undermine Jokowi’s efforts to bolster growth and tackle a high current account deficit that’s weighed on the Southeast Asian nation’s currency, stocks and bonds. The president must now deliver on a reform agenda that includes plans for record spending on new infrastructure over the next five years. He’ll also need to attract foreign investment and navigate a worsening global trade environment, which is weighing on growth.

Jokowi, 57, is expected to be sworn in for his second five-year tenure on Oct. 20.

