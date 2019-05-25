(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is ending its four-day curbs on social media after deadly riots that left seven dead and hundreds injured.

Video and picture-sharing functions will return to normal on various social media and messaging system platforms between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to Communications Minister Rudiantara.

The government froze the functions on Wednesday, citing security concerns after riots rocked the capital Jakarta the night before. This came a day after the election commission declared that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had defeated arch-rival Prabowo Subianto for the presidency a second time. Prabowo set the stage for discontent among supporters when he declared earlier this month that the election was fraudulent.

“The situation has returned to normal even though we must remain vigilant,” Rudiantara said by phone. “We are calling on the people to use the Internet wisely and avoid spreading hoaxes, slander and content that can provoke the people.”

He said that the government had no plan to impose the same policy during the Constitutional Court’s hearing process, adding that it ensures people’s freedom of speech. “We believe the process at the court will run peacefully,” Rudiantara said.

Prabowo filed an official appeal to the court on Friday. The court is scheduled to hold a pre-trial hearing on June 14 and to deliver its ruling on June 28.

