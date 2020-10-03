(Bloomberg) -- Most parts of Indonesia will experience rising rainfall intensity with La Nina set to bring much cooler weather to the region, according to the country’s weather agency.

Rains will become heavier in all provinces, except Sumatra, until November and will last until February for areas in the eastern regions such as Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku, North Maluku and Papua, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The agency, known as BMKG, and climate information services in other countries estimate La Nina will ease in January-February and end in March or April.

