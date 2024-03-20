(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged at a near five-year high to support the rupiah, as policymakers opted to ease access to credit to spur the economy without the need to cut the benchmark interest rate.

Bank Indonesia held the BI-rate at 6% on Wednesday as forecast by all 38 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Governor Perry Warjiyo said the rate will stay at that level to prop up the rupiah, with easing to be considered only after the mid-year when BI expects the Federal Reserve to pivot.

Until then, BI will rely on expanding liquidity perks to banks to ensure that credit — and economic growth — isn’t stifled by high borrowing costs. Currently, banks that lend to priority sectors, such as commodity downstreaming, can cut their reserve requirement ratio by as much as 4 percentage points, about half the 9% set for conventional lenders and 7.5% for Shariah-compliant banks.

“We will expand the scope of sectors that can utilize this liquidity incentive,” Warjiyo said, pointing that there’s still around 100 trillion rupiah ($6.36 billion) in liquidity that banks can tap. “There are sectors that drive the economy that have not been included before, such as the creative economy, wholesale trade and other green sectors,” he said.

The central bank retained its growth forecast for Southeast Asia’s largest economy at 4.7%-5.5% this year, amid robust consumption and investment. Bank lending rose by over 11% in February, in line with the 10%-12% target this year.

The extended rate pause should help support the rupiah, which has slipped about 2% against the dollar so far this year. With BI sticking to its key mandate of preserving currency stability, in turn helping mitigate imported inflation, the markets will turn their focus to this week’s next central bank decision from the US.

The Fed will announce its rate decision and economic forecasts at 2 p.m. in Washington, with traders watching for the latest rate outlook from the US. That will cap the week that also saw the Bank of Japan ending the world’s last negative interest rate after almost 17 years.

Warjiyo said the central bank would keep stabilizing the rupiah through interventions in the spot, domestic non-deliverable forward and bond markets, as well as through the issuance of BI securities. “Going forward, the rupiah is predicted to be stable with a tendency to strengthen supported by BI’s stabilization measures.”

The rupiah pared early losses after the decision to trade flat at 15,715 against the dollar on Wednesday. Ten-year bond yields were steady at 6.65%.

Indonesia’s debt market has seen foreign fund outflows intensifying this month, with investors on the sidelines due to concerns over domestic politics and uncertainty surrounding fiscal policy. Banks’ unwinding of government bonds has prompted monetary authorities to step in with purchases to stabilize yields.

Sluggish commodity exports are also undermining Indonesia’s dollar war chest, which has dropped by more than $2 billion as of February. On the inflation front, Bank Indonesia and the government still have to tamp down food prices to ensure headline inflation stays within the 1.5%-3.5% corridor this year.

“BI will likely be cautious on the way down, cutting only after the Fed has started, and then matching its pace,” said Brian Tan, economist at Barclays Plc. “This means there is also risk of a delay in the first cut,” amid expectations for fewer cuts by the Fed this year.

--With assistance from Norman Harsono and Ronojoy Mazumdar.

