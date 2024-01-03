(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is front-loading its debt issuance as finances may tighten this year amid a weaker global economy and softer commodity prices capping revenue and inflows.

The government seeks to raise as much as 240 trillion rupiah ($15.5 billion) from bond sales in the first quarter, higher than actual borrowings a year ago as well as the last quarter of 2023, according to a schedule released by the finance ministry’s debt management office on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is moving swiftly to secure funding for the budget this year as faltering exports and anemic global growth risk crimping state receipts. The nation began marketing three tranches of benchmark-sized dollar bonds, joining a flurry of global issuance at the start of 2024.

The government’s first 2024 domestic bond auction on Wednesday though yielded less than the 25 trillion rupiah the finance ministry had targeted.

The nation set its budget deficit at 2.3% of gross domestic product in 2024 after enjoying some tax windfall that shrank the gap to the lowest in more than a decade last year. That gave Indonesia room to reduce borrowings, boosting the performance of its sovereign debt.

Lingering volatility in global financial markets may also pose a risk for the outgoing Indonesian government that needs to boost spending to complete priority projects during an election year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.