(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy contracted again in the third quarter, ushering in its first recession since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country grapples with Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Gross domestic product shrank 3.49% from a year ago, the statistics office announced Thursday, worse than the 3.2% contraction expected in a Bloomberg survey of 27 economists. That comes after GDP declined by 5.32% in the second quarter.

In the three months through September, GDP expanded 5.05% compared to the previous quarter, lower than the 5.55% growth expected by economists.

The government has cut its economic forecasts several times and now expects GDP to contract between 0.6% and 1.7% for the full year. The tightening of social restrictions in Jakarta amid a fresh surge in virus cases has slowed the recovery

Domestic demand, the mainstay of Indonesia’s economy, has yet to revive, with core inflation continuing to weaken since March. The country has recorded trade surpluses in recent months as exports improve, but a recent purchasing managers index showed manufacturing continues to struggle

Bank Indonesia sees room to lower interest rates further and maintain accommodative monetary policy through 2021. The central bank has cut rates by 100 basis points this year and kept interest rates on hold in its last three meetings

President Joko Widodo ordered government ministers to accelerate budget spending for the rest of the year and start planning project procurements to expedite spending early in 2021

The president recently signed a controversial law that aims to attract investment and create jobs. Labor unions are challenging the law at the Constitutional Court

