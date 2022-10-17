1h ago
Indonesia Forms $1 Billion Fund to Improve Clean Water Access
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has assigned state fund management firm PT Danareksa Persero to manage 15 trillion rupiah ($1 billion) of funds to invest in projects to provide clean water access across the archipelago.
Danareksa’s infrastructure unit PT Nindya Karya and distributor units Perum Jasa Tirta 1 and Perum Jasa Tirta 2 will use the money to build water access facilities in the country, President Director Arisudono Soerono said on Monday.
The funds are sourced from private investors at home and abroad, Soerono told Bloomberg on the sidelines of a conference in Bali. He declined to name the parties before the official launch of the fund scheduled for Tuesday.
The new fund will help the government improve clean water access without increasing the burden on the state budget, said Soerono. Only 20% of Indonesians have access to clean water, he said. Many citizens, including those living in the capital of Jakarta, have to rely on pricier deliveries of water in jerrycans as they lack piped water.
Read more: Prabowo’s Brother Seeks Water Deal for Indonesia’s New Capital
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:03
Royal LePage lowers home price expectations, forecasts year-over-year decline in Q4
-
6:27
How a recession could affect your work, housing and expenses
-
6:54
6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score
-
3:02
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
-
4:37
Toronto picked as UBS’s bubbliest housing market as prices drop
-
Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes