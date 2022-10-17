(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has assigned state fund management firm PT Danareksa Persero to manage 15 trillion rupiah ($1 billion) of funds to invest in projects to provide clean water access across the archipelago.

Danareksa’s infrastructure unit PT Nindya Karya and distributor units Perum Jasa Tirta 1 and Perum Jasa Tirta 2 will use the money to build water access facilities in the country, President Director Arisudono Soerono said on Monday.

The funds are sourced from private investors at home and abroad, Soerono told Bloomberg on the sidelines of a conference in Bali. He declined to name the parties before the official launch of the fund scheduled for Tuesday.

The new fund will help the government improve clean water access without increasing the burden on the state budget, said Soerono. Only 20% of Indonesians have access to clean water, he said. Many citizens, including those living in the capital of Jakarta, have to rely on pricier deliveries of water in jerrycans as they lack piped water.

