(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has a raft of emergency stimulus options available to bolster Southeast Asia’s biggest economy if global conditions worsen, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

The government is prepared to boost spending and “re-activate” measures used during the global financial crisis to shore up domestic growth if necessary, Indrawati said in an interview Tuesday in Jakarta. It could widen the budget deficit and provide tax relief, she said.

“We are not facing recession but we are facing external pressure,” she said. “If you look at Indonesia’s budget, if you call it the space -- we have space, fiscal and monetary space,” she said, adding that the central bank “still has room” to cut rates further.

The government is already planning to boost spending to a record level next year, while the central bank has cut interest rates twice to cushion the economy as fears grow over the possibility of a global recession. Bank Indonesia expects growth to come in lower than the government’s 5.2% projection for this year.

On top of the U.S.-China trade war and concerns that America could be headed for recession, the German government has warned of a potential crisis in Europe’s largest economy and is drawing up contingency plans. Political upheaval in Hong Kong also has been cited as a potential tipping point for the global economy.

“It is becoming now what I call a trend, a self-fulfilling prophecy. Everybody is talking about recession,” Indrawati said. “For Indonesia we definitely have to make sure that our policy is ready when we see this kind of challenge.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Karlis Salna in Jakarta at ksalna@bloomberg.net;Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.