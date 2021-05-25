(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight month, seeking to keep the rupiah stable amid signs of a tentative recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Tuesday, as all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The central bank has cut the policy rate by 150 basis points since the pandemic began last year.

The rate decision comes as investors fret that fresh waves of infections could threaten recovery prospects in many Asian countries, including Indonesia. Meanwhile, the rupiah has dropped after hitting a two-month high May 10 amid an exit of foreign funds concerned about potential tapering by the Federal Reserve.

The currency is down about 2% against the dollar since the start of the year, while the benchmark stock index has entered a technical correction.

Recovery Signs

Indonesia has benefited from improvements in larger economies, particularly the U.S. and China, which have boosted exports, along with a rally in commodity prices, Governor Perry Warjiyo said Tuesday. However, the global recovery is diverging between developing and advanced economies, he said, given the gap in fiscal firepower and pace of vaccine rollouts.

Indonesia is aiming to rebound this quarter after gross domestic product shrank more than expected to start the year. The central bank on Tuesday reiterated its forecast for 4.1%-5.1% economic growth for 2021.

The country could see a spike in coronavirus infections due to mass travel over recent Muslim holidays and the spread of new virus variants. That could lead to tighter restrictions that risk hampering domestic demand, which has shown signs of improvement in recent central bank surveys.

The bank on Tuesday reiterated its 2%-4% inflation target for the year. While inflation has remained beneath that range so far, policy makers could be cautious about further rate cuts after the current-account balance slipped back into deficit in the first quarter. That could push Warjiyo and his board to rely on macroprudential measures to spur lending and support growth.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.